Wausau School District investigating incident involving coaching staff

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau School District said it is investigating an incident involving the coaching staff for the boys basketball team with the Wausau West High School.
The district said in an email the incident involved alcohol use but did not involve or impact students.
They added the coaches did not attend practice Monday night.
"As the investigation wraps up, the Wausau West High School Boys Basketball teams will be led by four members of the current coaching staff for the remainder of the season," a statement from the district reads. "Since this is a personnel-related matter, we are not able to share any further information."