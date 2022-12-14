 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO MUCH OF THE AREA TONIGHT...

.Precipitation from a slow moving storm system will change from rain
and a wintry mix to snow tonight. The snow will be heavy at times,
especially after midnight. Travel is expected to become hazardous
overnight.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to heavy snow. A total
accumulation of 6 to 11 inches expdected. Winds gusting as high as
35 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon County.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Wausau School District opts for virtual learning day over traditional snow day

  • Updated
  • 0
Wausau School District opts for virtual learning day over traditional snow day

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Students in the Wausau School district didn't have their typical snow day Wednesday. They had to log in at home to learn virtually.

"They might as well be learning if they're going to be in the house," said Amanda Rydzinski, a mother of three.

All of her kids had to take some time to hit the books as the district ultimately decided to learn virtually instead of having students come to school. Rydzinski's kids didn't seem to be upset about having virtual class instead of having the traditional snow day.

"They liked the fact that they got to do it at home," she said. "They didn't really care if they had to go or not. They just like the idea of being home."

Rydzinski says it's a move the school district had in their plans since the COVID pandemic. 

"Ever since COVID hit and they got virtual up and going, they kind of let us know in the future that we'd probably never have a snow day again," Rydzinski said.

WAOW asked on the News 9 Facebook page on what locals thought about the decision. Comments came in including "Let them be kids" and "Nope not my kids. A snow day is a snow day"

Others were in support of the virtual learning instead of having to use summer break days to make up the snow days.

Rydzinski doesn't hate the idea of virtually learning when the conditions shut the schools down for the day.

"I would rather them be in school than have a snow day, just because, you know, they're used to going to school Monday through Friday," she said.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

Tags

Recommended for you