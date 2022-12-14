Wausau School District opts for virtual learning day over traditional snow day

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Students in the Wausau School district didn't have their typical snow day Wednesday. They had to log in at home to learn virtually.
"They might as well be learning if they're going to be in the house," said Amanda Rydzinski, a mother of three.
All of her kids had to take some time to hit the books as the district ultimately decided to learn virtually instead of having students come to school. Rydzinski's kids didn't seem to be upset about having virtual class instead of having the traditional snow day.
"They liked the fact that they got to do it at home," she said. "They didn't really care if they had to go or not. They just like the idea of being home."
Rydzinski says it's a move the school district had in their plans since the COVID pandemic.
"Ever since COVID hit and they got virtual up and going, they kind of let us know in the future that we'd probably never have a snow day again," Rydzinski said.
WAOW asked on the News 9 Facebook page on what locals thought about the decision. Comments came in including "Let them be kids" and "Nope not my kids. A snow day is a snow day"
Others were in support of the virtual learning instead of having to use summer break days to make up the snow days.
Rydzinski doesn't hate the idea of virtually learning when the conditions shut the schools down for the day.
"I would rather them be in school than have a snow day, just because, you know, they're used to going to school Monday through Friday," she said.