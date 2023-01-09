Wausau School District restructuring update

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau School District is now weeks away from reviewing and potentially approving a final plan for the restructuring of the district.
It's been an ongoing topic for about 30 years, and now it looks like a plan could be approved sooner than later.
Details were the hot topic of discussion at Monday night's board meeting, with the board asking for a more detailed proposal to be presented for review at the end of the month.
"Otherwise we're sitting here at one another, spinning wheels, versus getting some traction and going forward to get a plan." said James Bouche, Board President.
The proposal to restructure the Wausau School District, which would involve consolidation of the district's 13 elementary schools and its two high schools, which would create an equal academic experience for all learners across the district.
It's a move that would put more teachers in one area, something teachers are in support of.
"Teachers have had a variety of experiences and trainings, we need to provide more opportunities for them to share and collaborate best practices based on their knowledge and experiences." said Kim Pierce.
Others are looking at impact on athletic departments.
"Why not combine resources, combine coaches, athletes, combine facilities, and combine funding to create viable, competitive, sustainable programs for our students and community." said John Marrow.
Some of those in attendance say they're concerned about what consolidation will do to student opportunities.
"I think it'll present less opportunities, there will be one varsity team, not two, JV and so forth, the plays, the drama, the arts, music." "You're not going to be able to incorporate all of those students into one school and have equal opportunity." said Fred Tealey, former high school teacher.
The full proposal will be presented to and reviewed by the board on January 23rd, the meeting will be open to the public.