Wausau School Forest breaks ground on new learning center

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) - The Wausau School Forest broke ground for a new facility to learn about the environment.
It will replace the district's Red Lodge, but they're still keeping a few artifacts to put in the new facility.
The Environmental Learning Center will feature two different wings for classrooms, a museum, and more to get students more engaged with nature education.
"We're going to try to bring nature indoors on those tough days," said Environmental Education Coordinator for Wausau School Forest, Chris Nelson.
Nelson says him and other colleagues have been working on this project for nearly ten years and has no words to describe his excitement now that the project is starting to take shape.
The new building is planning to open by the end of 2023 with the goal of eventually using the facility to educate adults that are interested.