Wausau schools discuss consolidation and restructuring

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Parents and staff are reacting to the latest information on future of Wausau Schools.
After a unanimous vote on Monday, District Administration was authorized to draw up plans for the future of the Wausau School District.
Those potential plans included restructuring at the secondary level and consolidation of the district's 13 elementary schools.
"We want to make sure all students have equal opportunities." said District Superintendent Keith Hilts.
He said they want to bridge the gap between East and West side schools.
"We are very concerned about the different experiences that students and staff and families have depending on the school in which their work or attend." said Hilts.
One proposed plan consolidates multiple elementary schools and uses the extra buildings as charter schools, alternative programs, or even childcare or 4K programs.
On the secondary level, there are proposals that consider splitting grade levels between Wausau West and Wausau East, a transition that some staff members questioned.
"What happens when these schools combine, to the students, and how do we make that transition as seamless as possible?" said Paula Hase, Librarian at Wausau East.
Others suggested alternatives, and said the district has other needs outside of academia.
"Is there a possibility to have a sports complex that would be for a football field, a swimming pool where our kids can have pride in what we have for facilities?" said Ronda Burish, a parent.
The district said their goal is to unite the community, and ultimately, do better for everyone.
No plans have been finalized; another public info session will be held on December 7th at Wausau East.