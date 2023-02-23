Wausau snowmobile races at the 525 track still on for this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Last week it felt just like spring with the warm weather putting in danger some favorite activities, including this weekend's snowmobile races.
That has since changed with a fresh layer of snow coming down the past couple days.
Organizers said the Battle At Bull Falls will go on at the Wausau 525 racetrack.
Officials said they're excited for what this weekend has to offer.
"We got a little white money from the sky falling here today, and it's going to be a fabulous weekend," said Joe Bauer, president of the Rib Knights Snowmobile Club.
Before this massive snowfall, the clubs were using snow from neighboring driveways, the next door track, and even Best Buy.
Races start at 12:30 p.m. on Friday and go on until Saturday.