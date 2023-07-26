Wausau-Stevens Point area cooling centers in full swing

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Wednesday saw temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s and a lot of humidity. Thursday will likely be even hotter. That’s why multiple counties are opening up cooling centers, offering a place for much needed respite and shelter.
“Heat is one of the biggest killers of people in the summertime so we want to be able to help people out the best we can,” said Salvation Army Wausau Commanding Officer Major David Womack.
That’s especially true for people with heart conditions, those in poor physical condition or people over age sixty-five who are particularly vulnerable.
A key to staying safe from the effects of extreme heat: drink lots of water. Places like the Salvation Army of Wausau and the Portage County Public Library also have plenty of space to help people beat the heat.
"I know it's supposed to get warmer, but we are here and we're happy to have people come in if they want to just sit and read or use their devices,” said Public Services Librarian Eddie Glade. “We've got open Wi-Fi so that's an option. We've also got sit down computers people can use."
Glade said the library was a natural fit to be a cooling center as it’s a gathering place as well as a setting for learning and resources.
An added benefit at the library includes things to help entertain your kids and keep their minds off the heat.
"We come here so we can do fun things at the library,” said Alma Meza, a local mother. “They always offer reading and other events where we can be on the computer or games too. We do a lot of fun things for the kids."
Cooling Centers & Hours Thursday
Portage County Health & Human Services – 8 a.m to 4:30 p.m
Portage County Public Library – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m
Jensen Community Center – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Salvation Army Wausau (202 Callon Street) – noon to 4 p.m.
Village of Plover Municipal Center – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Rosholt Public Library – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.