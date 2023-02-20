Wausau, Stevens Point, Mosinee and more declare snow emergency

We will continue to update this when more area cities declare snow emergencies.
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Mayor Mike Wiza has issued a snow emergency for Stevens Point from 2 a.m. Wednesday until noon Friday.
The winter storm is expected to drop over a foot of snow on the area creating hazardous conditions.
Parking is prohibited on all city streets during that time to allow for proper street clearing, Wiza said in a press release.
“We knew winter wasn’t over and the next few days will give us a significant
amount of snow”, said Mayor Wiza in the release. “Our recent meeting with the National Weather Service and City staff leads us to believe the strong likelihood of heavy snow and 30-35mph winds creating hazardous conditions.”
Mayor Wiza also reminds everyone to try to clear their sidewalks and to help keep fire hydrants shoveled out for 3 feet around the hydrant. Finally, if you live on a corner, please clear the curb cut to help everyone safely cross from sidewalk to sidewalk, the release said.
Wausau declares snow emergency
A snow emergency will be in effect during the following time period from noon Wednesday to noon Friday.
Plover declares snow emergency starting Tuesday evening
VILLAGE OF PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) - Village of Plover has also declared a snow emergency effective at 6 p.m., Tuesday February 21 until 3 p.m., Friday February 24 or until an earlier time as snowplowing operations have been declared completed.
Village ordinance states that no person shall park, stop or leave standing any vehicle upon the streets or any portion of the streets whenever snow falls during any period of 24 hours or less and reaches a depth or conditions that constitute a serious public hazard impairing transportation and public health, safety and welfare.
The Chief of Police or his designated representative are authorized to have vehicles in violation of “Snow Emergency and Parking Regulations” towed away and the cost of moving the vehicle(s) will be added as a cost to the penalty assessed for the illegal parking of the vehicle(s).
Village of Weston, City of Schofield issue snow removal emergency
VILLAGE OF WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) - The Village of Weston and the City of Schofield have issued a snow removal emergency to be effective Wednesday, at noon to Friday at noon.
During this time, no vehicle may be left parked, stopped or standing on any public street or alley.
Mosinee declares snow emergency
MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) - In anticipation of the upcoming Winter Storm, the City of Mosinee has declared a snow emergency effective on Wednesday at 9 p.m. and will expire on Friday at 9 p.m.
Nekoosa announces snow emergency
NEKOOSA, Wis. (WAOW) - No parking on any city street or alley from Wednesday at 3 a.m. until Friday at noon.