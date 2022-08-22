Wausau student wins USA Teen Mullet Championship

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Wausau's own Cayden Kershaw has the best mullet amongst teens in America.
Kershaw is a senior at Wausau West High School and found out he won through the news.
Kershaw officially won the contest on Sunday - and the night before, his Wausau West Warriors also won their first football game defeating Superior.
He said he's very proud to represent Central Wisconsin and didn't have a shred of doubt that he would come out on top.
"My family was sitting in the living room, and then it came on TV and all the sudden my phone started blowing up like crazy," said Kershaw.
"I was driving around yesterday and some people were yelling out the windows like, 'Yeah I know this guy, he won the contest' and all that so it was really cool," said Kershaw.
He was awarded $1000 and plans to donate the money to Peyton's Promise, A non-profit food bank in Wausau.