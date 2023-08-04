Wausau taking input for combined school mascot

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Starting in 2025, Wausau West and East will become Wausau Junior and Senior High respectively. The school wants anyone with an idea for a good mascot to come forward, especially parents and students.
They are taking input on an online survey that contains potential names and an option to submit your own if it is not an option.
They're looking for something creative that helps them stand out whether independently or rivaling one of the other districts in the area.
"I [do not have any] ideas," said D.C. Everest rising senior Miles Haase. "As long as it's worse than Everest. We're an Evergreen Tree right now so as long as it's worse than that, I'm okay with it."
"I'd say anything to do with victory would be good," said local mother Elizabeth Fritcher. "So champions, warriors, spartans, anything like that would be banging."
What might make it easier or more difficult depending on who you ask, are the colors. The school district said the main theme will be red and blue; combining East and West.