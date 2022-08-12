Wausau teen accused of shooting man in the head

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Wausau teen is accused of shooting a man in the head.
Authorities say it happened outside a motel in Wisconsin Rapids on Aug. 6. They were able to see the dispute on surveillance video.
According to court documents, 17-year-old Christopher Stevens approached the truck of the victim and tried to carry him back to his car.
Records say the victim went back to his truck to get something when Stevens grabbed him by the arms. The victim them reportedly pushing Stevens and walking away.
That's when authorities say Stevens attacked the victim tackling him to the ground. Another person was seen on video breaking up the fight.
Eventually, police say Stevens pointed a gun at the victim's head and both of them fell to the ground. The victim was motionless on the ground until video shows he slowly got up and stumbled to his truck.
Police say Stevens claimed he didn't shoot anyone and he was acting in self-defense.
The victim told police Stevens approached him while he was in his truck, asked him for his money and pointed a gun at his chest.
Doctors say the bullet appeared to go through the back of his head and under the skin before exiting his head.
The condition of the victim is not clear, however, Stevens is facing several charges including attempted homicide.