Wausau West holds consent class for students

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - This week, Wausau West High School is having their students learn about sexual assault and teen domestic violence.
On Tuesday, students were read a sexual assault scenario. Wednesday, they took things a step further to highlight the consequences of being convicted of sexual assault or rape.
Speakers included police, correctional officers, and attorney's giving students an in-depth look at how both the victim and the defendant would work through the system.
Their goal is to show just how serious a crime sexual assault is in any form, even if they think it's consensual at the time.
"What we really want to establish here is that there needs to be healthy boundaries in a relationship," said Assistant district attorney, Cody Marschall. "You need to understand that no means no, and you really have to emphasize to kids that what they think is okay, and what actually is, especially from a legal standpoint is very different."
In the state of Wisconsin, first degree sexual assault can come with a 60 year prison sentence.
Teachers at Wausau West say they're doing their part to help students realize early on how important setting boundaries and sticking to them can be.