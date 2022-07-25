Wausau West senior hopes new mural brightens city's downtown

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area artist hopes to brighten downtown Wausau with art.
Allie Seanor, a senior at Wausau West High School, was commissioned by Exhale Massage Studio to paint one of their walls. Seanor began her design of a mural last Monday.
Art is something Seanor has enjoyed since childhood. Seanor is eager to bring a vibrant flower mural to the Wausau community.
"My hope is that when people drive by my mural or come and walk their dog that it brightens their day, because we need more smiles in the world," Seanor said. "Hopefully it makes them happy, because it makes me happy."
The mural is about halfway done and she hopes to finish it within the next few weeks.
The progress of Seanor's mural art can be viewed on 3rd Street.