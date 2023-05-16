Wausau West Softball comes together to support one of their own: Emmett Strong

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Less than a month ago Ben and Claire Heindel's world was flipped upside down, after noticing their 19-month old son Emmett didn't seem quite right.
"We noticed that Emmett was just off his game, he was a little lethargic, and lost color in his cheeks," said Ben Heindel, Emmett's Father.
The concerned mother and father turned to a blood test for answers.
The results - every parent's worst nightmare.
"We got a phone call that we need to drop everything and get to the emergency room right now," shared Ben.
Emmett was taken by ambulance to Milwaukee for further testing, where they discovered he has acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
The most common type of childhood cancer - one that attacks white blood cells
"The whole world changes, two and half years they'll have to go through treatment," said Matt Mayer, Emmett's Grandfather. "He's got a disease, but it's a disease the doctors tell us is treatable and curable."
It's still heartbreaking news for any parent, but one thing above all else has helped the Heindels spirits stay high.
The love of family, but family isn't just blood.
Especially for Claire who has been coaching the Wausau West Warriors JV softball team.
"It's been unbelievable," said Mayer. "It's nice to know you've got this many friends and people that wanna help you get through this.
Shortly after they learned, the team decided to join the fight with their coach by fundraising before their final game of the season.
Accepting donations, hosting a raffle, and selling t-shirts with #EmmettStrong - in total raising over $5,000 to help one of their own.
"He's like family, the Heindel family, the Mayer family, they've all been family to all of these girls, so it was very hard on everybody," said Jody Gale, a member of the Wausau West Softball Booster Club.
Emmett has started his chemotherapy and will spend the majority of the next 2 1/2 years in Milwaukee, but so far Emmett has embodied the Warrior spirit.
"All else being equal he's doing amazing, his body is already reacting to the chemotherapy treatment, so that's all we can really ask for right now," said Ben Heindel.
"They are very positive that he is doing everything they want him to do," said Matt Mayer. "They keep telling us there is a 98% likelihood he'll be totally cured and when he's a high school student he should have a normal and full high school career."
If you'd like to follow along with Emmett's journey you can find their Facebook page here.