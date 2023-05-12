Wausau West softball holding benefit May 16 for JV coach's son diagnosed with cancer

WAUSAU — The Wausau West softball team is holding a benefit Tuesday for a coach's son who was recently diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
The benefit is for Emmett Heindel, 1, diagnosed with leukemia in late April. Emmett is the son of Ben and Claire Heindel, from Wausau, with Claire being the JV softball coach for West.
Emmett is the grandson of Matt Mayer, who is also part of the Wausau West softball coaching staff.
T-shirts created by Fully Promoted will be available for purchase at Wausau West's softball game on May 16 for $20 to help support the Heindel family through a trying journey. West softball plays Wisconsin Rapids on May 16 and you can purchase a t-shirt and watch the JV and varsity games with JV starting at 4:30 p.m.
All proceeds from these shirts will go to the Heindel family to support them.
On a created Facebook page to keep people apprised of Emmett's journey, the family said: "We know that Emmett and our family are surrounded by a wonderful and loving support system. We hope this is a way to share updates in his journey with all of you. Follow along as we trust in giggles and God!"