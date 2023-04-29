Wausau Winter Farmer's Market concludes second year at Whitewater Music Hall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Saturday marked the end of the second year for the Winter Farmer's Market at the Whitewater Music Hall.
Community members all gathered to spend and support all the local farmers in town at the conclusion of the winter location for the market.
Fresh produce items such as eggs, cheese, milk, meats, and vegetables were all on the list today. Beginning this weekend it will be at its spring location at Oak Island Park.
"Every Saturday morning the farmers are here and then they fill up our gallery wall and into the music hall and then brining all their winter goods," said co-owner Leslie Patterson.
Whitewater Music Hall says they will look forward to having this weekly event again next year.