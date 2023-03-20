 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wausau's Concerts on the Square line-up released

  • Updated
  • 0
Concerts on the Square

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau's annual Concerts on the Square series makes a big return this summer.

Concert-goers and guests can plan for several weeks of free, live music at the outdoor amphitheater in Wausau's downtown 400 block.

A full list of performers includes: 

  • June 7: Brass Differential 

  • June 14: Steem

  • June 21: Brad Emanuel 

  • June: 28: Hip Pocket

  • July 5: Mama Ginger 

  • July 12: The Northern Lights 

  • July 19: Johnny & The Motones

  • July 26: The Hucksters

  • August 9: Chris Kroze

  • August 16: Conscious Pilot

  • August 30: Unity The Band 

Weather-permitting, concerts will be held every Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you