Wausau's Concerts on the Square line-up released

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau's annual Concerts on the Square series makes a big return this summer.
Concert-goers and guests can plan for several weeks of free, live music at the outdoor amphitheater in Wausau's downtown 400 block.
A full list of performers includes:
June 7: Brass Differential
June 14: Steem
June 21: Brad Emanuel
June: 28: Hip Pocket
July 5: Mama Ginger
July 12: The Northern Lights
July 19: Johnny & The Motones
July 26: The Hucksters
August 9: Chris Kroze
August 16: Conscious Pilot
August 30: Unity The Band
Weather-permitting, concerts will be held every Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m.