Wausau's hydrodam putting in extra work with rising waters

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Efforts are underway to minimize flooding in the Wausau area as the rivers and lakes continue to rise.
WPS, The National Weather Service, and Wisconsin Valley Improvement all work together to determine how much water to let through the dam or not.
The Wisconsin River has caused quite a few concerns in the area already, closing several parks including Fern Island and parts of the Riverfront Trail.
The city is currently working on precautions and protocols to best determine how to deal with the rising waters, but with the help of the agencies, the hydrodam is holding up for what could be devastating floods.
"We work with the National Weather Service, Wisconsin Valley Improvement, and the other hydro-operators along the Wisconsin River," said Kelly Zagrzebski, governmental and local affairs leader for the WEC Energy Group. "We monitor water flow, thawing, and weather so that allows us to do a prediction."
The teams say they're going to prioritize safety as they maneuver these higher waters to avoid flooding homes.
If there is potential that a home could flood, Zagrzebski says the homeowner will be notified.