...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until Noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions
are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel conditions may continue to be
hazardous along more rural highways and along open fields as
blowing and drifting snow may blow already-plowed snow back onto
roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

We Energies Resolves Pipeline Issue

On 12/23, We Energies asked its customers to turn down their thermostats to conserve energy, after part of their natural gas pipeline in Illinois experienced and equipment failure. Now, We Energies is letting people know that the issue  has been fixed and they can turn their thermostats back up. 

Matt Cullen, a spokesman for We Energies, said, "Our system has stabilized, and we are having enough natural gas flowing into our system that we should be able to meet our customers' needs, as a result of that, we are no longer asking our customers to reduce their natural gas use. "

Cullen said that We Energies is thankful for their customers' help, and that they will work with pipeline suppliers to keep this from happening again. 

