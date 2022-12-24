We Energies Resolves Pipeline Issue

On 12/23, We Energies asked its customers to turn down their thermostats to conserve energy, after part of their natural gas pipeline in Illinois experienced and equipment failure. Now, We Energies is letting people know that the issue has been fixed and they can turn their thermostats back up.
Matt Cullen, a spokesman for We Energies, said, "Our system has stabilized, and we are having enough natural gas flowing into our system that we should be able to meet our customers' needs, as a result of that, we are no longer asking our customers to reduce their natural gas use. "
Cullen said that We Energies is thankful for their customers' help, and that they will work with pipeline suppliers to keep this from happening again.