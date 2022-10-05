We have received a $25,000 telethon pledge to help hurricane relief

We are pleased to announce we have received a $25,000 pledge during our Wisconsin Cares: Hurricane Relief Telethon.
Your donation helps the Red Cross prepare for, respond to and help people recover from recent hurricanes.
The telethon goes through 10:30 p.m. tonight.
The American Red Cross is working around the clock to offer relief to those impacted by the storm by mobilizing volunteers, opening shelters and providing supplies.
ABC television stations across Wisconsin, including WAOW, are partnering with the American Red Cross to support their efforts through a Hurricane Relief Telethon.
The event began Wednesday, October 5, at 4:30 a.m. and goes through 10:30 p.m. on News 9 WAOW.
All day, there are three ways you can donate:
- Call 855-511-4483
- Text IAN to 90999 to donate $10
- Donate online