Wendy's restaurant in Weston unexpectedly closes

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau area has lost another fast-food restaurant, about six months after Burger King shut down its Wausau location.
This time, it's the Wendy's in Weston, which suddenly closed its doors Saturday, leaving behind a building with boarded up windows and pieces of a sign on the ground.
The closure marks the end of the final Wendy's in the Wausau area.
The restaurant's closing was not announced to the public, and was even a shock to employees at the location, according to one of the managers.
It's not clear if the restaurant's employees will be able to transfer to other locations or what the future is for the franchise in the Wausau area.