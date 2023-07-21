Wenzel's Farm attempts to set Guinness World Record

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - Marshfield-based Wenzel's Farm will attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the longest meat snack stick.
It'll happen August 19th during their 75th anniversary celebration in Marshfield.
A Guinness World Records adjudicator will be on hand to confirm a record has been sent.
A full day of events will take place on Saturday, August 19th in Marshfield, Wisconsin at Wenzel's Park to celebrate Wenzel's Farm 75th Anniversary. The day will kick off at noon and will be filled with plenty of food options, family friendly games, bounce houses, dunk tank, mini-golf, and a karaoke competition.