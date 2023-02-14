'We're back': Staples of downtown Wausau seeing customers return to shops

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Local businesses say they feel things are heading back to normal as COVID-19 continues to slow.
"I think it's great," said Randy Verhasselt, owner of Evolutions in Design near the 400 block. "I think it shows a huge representation of community and people being able to share their love."
Evolutions in Design has been open for 26 years and with Valentine's Day being a big part in their business, they feel more people are out to impress this year.
"What was difficult during COVID and holidays like this, so many people were working from home, so it kind of lacked a little luster of sending a valentine," Verhasselt said.
Evolutions had over 500 orders to fill on Valentine's Day from Wausau to Mosinee.
"It's a really good representation of we're back," said Verhasselt.
That goes for Sweets On Third as well. New business owner, Aurthur Marx, took it over in October. He wasn't an owner during the peak of the pandemic, but has felt the effects of recent inflation.
"Previous ownership to now the numbers that we have currently, yes there's been some of an increase," Marx said.
Preparation for a holiday may be hectic, and they may need extra stock, but with all the anxiety that comes with running a business during a holiday, nothing beats a customer's smile.
"Yesterday it was super busy," Marx said inside his shop Tuesday. "It was just constant, and what makes it worth it is, everyone that came in here was smiling."
While Marx is new to the ownership of the chocolate shop, he is excited to hear the chime on the door ring more often.
"Everything that we worked hard for to make this such a warm and welcoming atmosphere is paying off," Marx said.