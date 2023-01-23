Weston Elementary embarks on "The Great Kindness Challenge"

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Area students are embarking on a challenge to foster kindness in their communities.
Students at Weston Elementary have been participating in the event for several years now.
They're provided with a list of challenges they can do both at home and at school, including things like saying hi to someone in public, or giving a compliment to a friend. There's also dress up days, a movie and other activities.
Principal Kelly Ziegelbauer says she hopes it helps kids find a sense of community at school.
"I think school is so much, I mean there's academics but you have to feel like you belong," she said. "When kids have a sense of belonging in the building, they'll do better academically."
The event culminates in a celebration at the end of the week.