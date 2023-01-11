 Skip to main content
Weston man arrested over suspected fentanyl trafficking

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) - The Marathon County Sheriff's department has recommended a suspect for multiple drug-related charges after they were arrested following a traffic stop.

In a release, the Sheriff's Department named the suspect as Jacob L. Gould.

Police say Gould was arrested after allegedly fleeing from an attempt at a traffic stop on January 6.

As a result of the stop, police say they recovered approximately 103.5 grams of fentanyl and one gram of methamphetamine.

Law enforcement eventually recovered more fentanyl, meth, THC and cocaine as a result of a search warrant.

A news release says the estimated street value of the drugs is approximately $40,000.  

