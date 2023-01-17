Weston man sentenced for murdering woman

Marathon Co., Wis. (WAOW) -- A Weston man has been sentenced for stabbing a woman to death in April 2021.
David Morris will spend his life in prison with no chance for parole as a part of a plea deal.
In 2021, Renee Hindes called police to the Weston apartment she shared with Morris saying she needed help. When officers arrived they say they heard a woman screaming.
Police say Morris confronted them with a large knife and officers shot and injured him.
Hindes was found dead inside the apartment.
Several family members of Hindes took to the stand during the plea and sentencing hearing Tuesday.