Weston woman says daughter got her through breast cancer journey

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- A breast cancer diagnosis can be devastating news to many people. The numbers are a bit startling as 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.
The diagnosis comes with treatments, surgeries and hospital visits, while some who are at high-risk for breast cancer, or the return of breast cancer, may opt for a mastectomy.
One Weston woman who opted for a mastectomy told her story, hoping to inspire others moving forward with her life-changing journey.
In June of 2018, after dealing with a sharp pain in her breast, Angie Johnson was diagnosed with Stage One breast cancer at 36 years old.
"At the time, I had a 3-year-old and there were a lot of decisions I had to (ensure) that I survived this diagnosis," she said.
One of those decisions was to get a double mastectomy to ensure the cancer wouldn't come back.
She then underwent reconstructive surgery, something many women decide to do post-mastectomy.
"Unfortunately, breast cancer has taken something away from us as females, we identify ourselves as females based on our breasts," said Elizabeth Renaker-Jansen, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Aspirus. "Sometimes just with the mastectomy, you're feeling left a little empty or maybe not so whole."
Renaker-Jansen says each patient is different with various wants and needs, so it's important to get a consultation.
Johnson got diep flap reconstruction, which used her own tissue to create new breasts.
"I wanted to feel whole again. I did not feel whole having removed my breasts," Johnson said.
During her treatment, Johnson was told it was easy to look at the negative, but that it's important for everyone to find something to look forward to and stay positive.
"For me it was my daughter. She was the strength for me to get through every day," Johnson said.
As of July, Johnson is four years with no evidence of disease.
"You're just a stronger person, you're braver, your faith is stronger," she said.
She does have advice for other women.
"Definitely be your own advocate," Johnson said. "When you feel something is wrong with your body, please take charge and get it looked at."
Johnson also encourages people to have a support group, whether that's family, friends or other women going through cancer.