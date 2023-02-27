Wet weather could impact crews treating roads

(WAOW) -- Wet, wintry weather conditions have meant some changes to the way road crews are treating the streets.
Crews with the Marathon County Highway Department say they sent their spray trucks out Monday morning to spray on top of the salt to help it activate quicker.
But they say the harder it rains, the more it washes their salt away, and the more they have to go over the area.
Still, they say this method worked well on Monday.
"The warmer the temperatures are, we can cut back on the amount of pounds per lane mile. As it gets colder we've got to beef it up a little bit," said John Bangart, operations supervisor with the Highway Department. "But spraying the salt definitely helps cut back on the usage of pounds per lane mile."
As the rain transitioned to snow, crews focused more on plowing and scraping.