Wha is the meaning of 'Probability Of Precipitation?'

WAUSAU (WAOW) — With the nice stretch of rain we have been getting these past few days in many spots in our viewing area, you might be wondering what the term 'Probability of Precipitation' means.
A common belief is that the percentage given is the amount of an area that will receive rain, such as: If a third of Wisconsin Rapids will be receiving rain, then the probability of precipitation is 33%.
This is false; and the real explanation is that a 33% chance of rain would be how likely the rain is to fall, and the location simply tells you where the chance of rain is.
WAOW Chief Meteorologist Justin Loew says, "The probability of precipitation is the chance that any rain is going to develop and fall from the sky, instead of what is the percentage of the area that might get some precipitation. Like, if a third of the area is going to get rain, we aren't going to say a 33 percent chance of rain."
