What’s that sound? Wisconsin DNR seeks volunteers for frog, toad survey

As the spring weather moves in, many species will be coming out of hibernation – including Wisconsin’s toads and frogs.
As that happens, the state DNR is looking for help surveying the amphibians. The project was first started in 1984, and DNR officials tell our news partner WXPR radio the data collected helps them understand how frog and toad populations are doing.
“We started getting a lot of reports from biologists that some of our frog species were seemingly becoming more rare or absent in certain areas,” said Andrew Badje, conservation biologist with the DNR Natural Heritage program. “Ultimately what the DNR decided to do with the help of UW-Stevens Point was to create a volunteer frog monitoring project.”
For three nights one week each spring volunteers will drive certain routes jotting down everything they hear and share with the DNR.
Wisconsin is home to 12 frog and toad species.
You can learn more about the different types of surveys and how to sign up on the DNR’s website.