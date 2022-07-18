What Stevens Point residents should know ahead of road construction referendum

STEVENS POINT, WIS. (WAOW) -- August primaries are approaching, and one referendum in Stevens Point could change the future of city construction projects.
"We're trying to get their attention," said Kevin Flatoff, owner of Flatoff Gold Key Motors and a staunch supporter of the referendum. "They need to listen to us."
Stemming from the long-running dispute over proposed changes to Business 51, the referendum, if approved, would establish an ordinance requiring the city to put any road construction project over $1 million to a referendum for voters to decide on.
Flatoff says this puts more power in the hands of those who will be directly affected.
"We went with the city council, tried to work with them for 10 months to no avail," he said. "The people in Stevens Point can decide whether or not they want this to be a two lane road diet or a four lane road."
But city council president Meleesa Johnson says this referendum could impact all transportation projects, not just Business 51, and not for the better.
"The misperception is that council didn't listen, I hear that frequently," she said. "And I don't know that that's necessarily the case."
Johnson says taking time to put construction projects to a vote could cause delays on areas in dire need of repair.
"We could embed all of those costs assuming we're going to be able to move forward next year but we won't be able to even bid the project until April because we need to find out if the voters would approve it," she said.
Flatoff says that shouldn't be a problem, as Stevens Point rarely has construction projects that cost over $1 million. But with costs continuously rising, Johnson says she's not so sure.
The full text of the referendum question is as follows:
"Shall the City of Stevens Point adopt the following ordinance: Prior to the start of any physical construction of any municipally financed (in whole or in part) public roadway or transportation project requiring a city capital expenditure of $1,000,000.00 or more, the common council shall submit to the electorate a binding referendum for approval of the project. Failure of the binding referendum shall preclude the city from proceeding with the project. The wording of any referendum shall provide the specific purpose, location, and cost of the project. Nothing in this provision shall be construed to preclude the city from exercising its role in the planning or design of such publicly financed projects."