What to do if you, or someone you know is overdosing

WAUSAU, WI (WAOW) - According to the CDC, the U.S has officially passed over 100,000 deaths related to opioids throughout 2021.
Health officials across the nation want to make sure people are aware and prepared on how to handle an overdose.
"There can be a number of signs, such as someone can become unconscious, unresponsive, they can also have slow or stop breathing" said Kerry Thieme, a Marathon County Health Educator.
Whether someone is using drugs for the first time , or is battling an addiction - an overdose is always a risk.
If you think someone is overdosing call 911 right away, and don't skimp on the details.
Health officials recommend being as accurate as possible - including what was taken, how much, and when.
"The paramedics that are responding can than have an idea of what they may be walking into," said Chief of Wausau EMS, Jared Thompson.
They also suggest you make sure to have a plan, such as having Narcan or Naloxone on-hand, both of which can be bought over-the-counter.
"Try to use with someone else, kind of take turns - and keep an eye on each other while the other person is using so you can use naloxone as soon as possible, said Kristen Grimes, Director of Prevention Services for Vivent Health.
And even if you aren't using drugs - you don't have to worry about calling 911 for someone who is.
Wisconsin has a "Good Samaritan" law that provides immunity for any minor drug violations if they are calling for help to the scene of an overdose.
"We all know someone who uses drugs, it could be a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a colleague. The best thing we can do is not to judge," said Grimes.
And if you or someone you know is looking for help, programs like Vivant Health's needle-exchange and disease testing programs can be the first steps on the path toward recovery.
For more information, or to view the Department of Health Services data about opioids in Wisconsin click here.