What to know about the state referendums on the April ballot

(WAOW) -- If you're getting ready to cast your vote in this spring's election, there are a few statewide questions you'll be asked to answer.
There's a focus on cash bail on April's ballot, along with what options judges across the Badger state have when assigning it.
"This comes in the broader context of politicians wanting to be tougher on crime," said Anthony Chergosky, assitant professor of political science at University of Wisconsin La Crosse.
Question One would legally define the term "serious bodily harm" when determining if defendants should be released before trial. Question Two would broaden a judge's ability to set cash bail by considering circumstances besides whether or not the defendant will show up to court.
"It just gives judges that extra bit of leeway, that extra bit of flexibility in setting the terms of cash bail for defendants in trying to ensure public safety," Chergosky said.
Then there's Question Three, asking if able-bodied, childless adults should be required to look for work in order to receive state welfare benefits.
But Chergosky says this question won't actually change any laws, whereas the questions of cash bail are constitutional amendments.
"The constitutional amendments would make concrete changes to public policy... the referendum on work requirements for welfare benefits would not have any impact on public policy," he said.
Chergosky says there's little evidence to support that advisory questions have resulted in any actual change, but they can still be helpful to politicians.
"It can change opinions on that micro-level, but in terms of having broader public opinion change public policy in these referenda, I don't know that we've necessarily seen that," he said.
You can read the full language of the ballot questions here.