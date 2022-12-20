What to know before eating a wildcat sandwich

(WAOW) -- A popular Wisconsin delicacy is back in butcher shops this holiday season, and with it comes warnings from health officials.
The wildcat, or cannibal sandwich is a Wisconsin tradition that goes back for decades.
David Jagler, owner of Townline Market, says around Christmas and New Year's, his store will sell between 500 and 600 pounds of wildcat. For best results, he says to have it made the day you know you'll eat it, and serve it in a sandwich.
"It's a comfort food. When people think of the holidays, they think if i'm going to get together we're going to have wildcat, because it's something you were brought up with having," Jagler said.
But health officials say eating it can increase risk of foodborne illness, so it's important to decide if it's safe for you and your health.
"For someone who already is compromised from an immune health standpoint it probably would not be a recommended practice," said Samantha Moore, a registered dietician at the Marshfield Clinic.
Symptoms of foodborne illness can vary, but Moore says to watch out for nausea, vomiting and diarrhea after you eat raw meat.
If you are having these symptoms, she says it's important to call your provider and keep them updated, especially if you're not sure on the cause.