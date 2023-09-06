What to know before going elk spotting

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) Taking friends and loved ones to spot elk can be a fun experience, but it might not be a fun experience for the elk, and other drivers if you're not following the rules.
Calling elk and taking pictures of them can be tempting for any nature-lover, and the DNR says it's perfectly fine to do that, as long as you're not endangering the animals.
Joshua Spiegel, a wildlife biologist with the Wisconsin DNR, said, "The big thing is that we don't want to actually draw elk to the roadway, whether that's a viewing sense, or you're out calling to elk, but we don't want to pull them to an area of danger."
He said that there's no problem with snapping a picture from your car, but to just be aware of your surroundings, and other drivers. Spiegel said, "Pull over, put your flashers on, make sure people are aware, do not park on curbs or low visibility areas."
Spiegel also said that if you're going spotting, to wear bright clothes with hunting season getting underway.