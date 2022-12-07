What to trash and what to recycle this holiday

MARATHON CO, Wis. (WAOW) -- The giving season is always the busiest time of year for the dump and recycling centers.
Although recycling can be overwhelming, knowing a few things can make the process much easier.
Start with those presents -- wrapping paper and cardboard are the two most common things waste management officials see around the holidays
"Wrapping paper that is simply terrible paper, with no glitter or foil or other adornments can generally be recycled - compared to foil wrap that can't be torn, said Jennifer Semrau, the DNR Waste Reduction & Diversion Coordinator.
And despite what you're likely inclined to do, they suggest not crumpling wrapping paper into a ball.
Instead press it flat whenever possible.
Also think twice before tossing out that gift bag.
"The best option of course is to save your gift bag and reuse it next year. But if that's not an option, if you have plain paper bags - those can be recycled, just be sure to remove any ribbons or strapping, and remove any tissue paper."
Also contrary to popular belief, when enjoying a cold drink they suggest not crushing your aluminum cans as it can end up with flattened paper or cardboard.
And if you bring out the Christmas lights that don't work, just throw them away.
"Don't put that in your recycling bin or cart, because when it gets the facility it's really easy for it to get wrapped up into the equipment," said Sarah Murray, the DNR E-Cycle Coordinator.
With gifts comes guests, and that means more food waste.
In 2020, nearly 1/5 of Wisconsin landfills were made up of food waste.
"The vast majority of that, 70% is food that was previously edible, not scraps or peels like you might expect," said Casey Lamensky, the DNR Solid Waste Coordinator. "In total u-s food waste generates the CO2 emissions of running 22 coal power plants annually."