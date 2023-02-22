What tools to have handy during a winter storm

 Skip to main content
...MAJOR WINTER STORM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...

.Moderate to heavy snow will spread north across the area this
afternoon. Snow will continue into Thursday before diminishing.
Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow
will create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across
rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and
air travel are expected.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 8 and 11
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee,
Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and
Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is
necessary, use extreme caution.  The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) With up to a foot of snow expected across most of the area, residents are bracing for impact, and getting ready to clear the white stuff away.

Among the tools you can use are lock deicer, which can help keep your car doors from freezing up. There's also a variety of snow shovel types, from wide bases for pushing heavier snow out of the way, to ergonomic models with curved handles. 

Dave Houth, the manager at Ace Hardware in Weston, said, "We've seen a number of customers coming into the store for various snow removal products, such as snow throwers, shovels."

Houth said that tools are flying off the shelves with the storm getting closer, so if you haven't gotten them already, get them as soon as possible. 

