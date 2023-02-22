What tools to have handy during a winter storm

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) With up to a foot of snow expected across most of the area, residents are bracing for impact, and getting ready to clear the white stuff away.
Among the tools you can use are lock deicer, which can help keep your car doors from freezing up. There's also a variety of snow shovel types, from wide bases for pushing heavier snow out of the way, to ergonomic models with curved handles.
Dave Houth, the manager at Ace Hardware in Weston, said, "We've seen a number of customers coming into the store for various snow removal products, such as snow throwers, shovels."
Houth said that tools are flying off the shelves with the storm getting closer, so if you haven't gotten them already, get them as soon as possible.