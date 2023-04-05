What's next for bail reform after referendums pass

(WAOW) -- On Tuesday, voters approved two referendums that amend Wisconsin's constitution, giving judges more flexibility when it comes to setting bail.
With the 'yes' vote, judges can now take more factors into account when figuring out a suspect's release conditions before trial.
Political science professor Anthony Chergosky with UW La Crosse says he was glad to see a high voter turnout, though he admits voters may not have been well informed on the questions.
"Hopefully voters were still able to make an informed jugdement on these bail amendments because these will have important effects on the powers of judges and they will have important effects on the criminal justice system," he said.
But Chergosky also says it remains to be seen what kind of an impact these amendments will have at all.
"We're going to have to watch very closely to see how they use that power and what the effects of this change are, if this actually does increase public safety or if other efforts are needed to increase public safety," he said.
Chergosky says we likely will not see any changes overnight, and it will take time to study the impacts. But for now, they are officially part of the constitution, and cannot be vetoed.