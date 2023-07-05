What's Next For Stevens Point?

Stevens Point, WI (WAOW) — Stevens Point has seen the end of the Senior Open, the biggest event in the city's history, which leaves many people wondering what's next.
The first thing that the community needs is rest, taking a break and time to relax after such a large event.
"We've been planning for the better part of two years for the U.S.G.A. Senior Open, and then of course that coincided with our normal largest event of the year, Riverfront Rendezvous. I think everyone is just kind of slowing down and breathing this week," Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza says.
But of course, rest only lasts for so long, leaving the city with the option to move forward.
The city will take that option by trying to continue bringing large scale affairs to the community.
"We've proven now that we can handle very large events, and honestly it was relatively small impact. It didn't disrupt everybody's lives so I think that down the road we would very much welcome other events," Wiza stated.
The Senior Open put Stevens Point in the spotlight, not only in Wisconsin but all over the world, allowing people who would not otherwise experience it see the city for all it is worth, enticing them to come visit.
"I've got to believe that not only people seeing it are gonna wanna visit Stevens Point for the first time, but I can guarantee you that some of the people that visited our community for the U.S.G.A. are gonna come back," claims Wiza.
The economy was propelled by the golf tournament, and will not be slowing down any time soon.
This will turn Stevens Point into an area where people want to bring their businesses, go to school, and hopefully call home.
Mayor Wiza and the city hope that visitors and people unaware of what Stevens Point has to offer can finally see it in all of its beauty.