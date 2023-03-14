Where is the snow going?

(WAOW) -- With weeks of snow behind us, and more ahead, drivers are seeing it pile up alongside the roads and at intersections.
So how do road crews manage all that snow, and where do they put it?
Marathon County Highway officials say they're not working on removing snow just yet, saying they prefer to just push the banks back from the road and keep them on the north side or west side.
They do have a plan in place if the banks get too high, but they say it hasn't come to that just yet.
"If we have to move it to the other side of the road we just line big trucks up, we start moving it around wherever we can put it actually," said Paul Schilling with the Marathon County Highway Department.
If you see snow banks piling up at the intersection while you're on the road, make sure to use extra caution. Approach the intersection slowly and check to see if it's clear before driving out.
If it's too high for you to see over, make sure to call the highway department to report it.