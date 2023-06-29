 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WI WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particles and Ozone which will remain
in effect until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory
affects people living in the following counties: Brown, Calumet,
Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc,
Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie,
Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,and Wood.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
Fine Particles and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities;
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Where, when to see fireworks in central Wisconsin

  • Updated
fireworks 2
By Ben Zitouni

CENTRAL Wis. (WAOW) - It is July 4th weekend and that means fireworks displays. 

If you are looking for fireworks displays near you or in the area, you've come to the right place.

Here is a compiled list of fireworks in the area:

July 1

Lake Dubay 

Where: Bullheads Bar & Grill, 3368 Campsite Dr., Stevens Point

Rome

Where: Lake Sherwood Lodge

Rosholt

Where: Rosholt Fair Park, 186 W Forest St., Rosholt

July 2

Stevens Point

Where: Pfiffner Park, 1100 Crosby Ave, Stevens Point

July 3

Athens

Where: Set off at cemetery but visible from Memorial Park

Iola

Where: Taylor Field

July 4

Antigo

Where: Antigo High School

Eagle River

Where: Eagle River Speedway 

Fenwood

Where: Fenwood Ball Diamond

Lake Dubay

Where: Bullheads Bar & Grill, 3368 Campsite Dr., Stevens Point

Where: Tiki Beach Bar & Grill, 1117 County Hwy DB,

Land O' Lakes

Where: 4105 Airport Road

Marshfield

Where: Marshfield Fairgrounds Park, 513 East 17th Street

Merrill

Where: MARC - Smith Center, 1100 Marc Drive

Mosinee

Where: River Park, 1070 Armory Rd, Mosinee

Neillsville

Where: Clark County Fairgrounds

Rhinelander

Where: Hodag Park 

Tomahawk 

Where: Sara Park, other locations

Waupaca

Where: South Park

Wausau area

Fireworks from Wausau downtown airport. 

Wisconsin Rapids

Where: Along the Wisconsin River on East Grand Ave

If you don't see your closest fireworks show, please email news@waow.com to be added to the list. 

