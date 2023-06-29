Where, when to see fireworks in central Wisconsin

CENTRAL Wis. (WAOW) - It is July 4th weekend and that means fireworks displays.
If you are looking for fireworks displays near you or in the area, you've come to the right place.
Here is a compiled list of fireworks in the area:
July 1
Lake Dubay
Where: Bullheads Bar & Grill, 3368 Campsite Dr., Stevens Point
Rome
Where: Lake Sherwood Lodge
Rosholt
Where: Rosholt Fair Park, 186 W Forest St., Rosholt
July 2
Stevens Point
Where: Pfiffner Park, 1100 Crosby Ave, Stevens Point
July 3
Athens
Where: Set off at cemetery but visible from Memorial Park
Iola
Where: Taylor Field
July 4
Antigo
Where: Antigo High School
Eagle River
Where: Eagle River Speedway
Fenwood
Where: Fenwood Ball Diamond
Lake Dubay
Where: Bullheads Bar & Grill, 3368 Campsite Dr., Stevens Point
Where: Tiki Beach Bar & Grill, 1117 County Hwy DB,
Land O' Lakes
Where: 4105 Airport Road
Marshfield
Where: Marshfield Fairgrounds Park, 513 East 17th Street
Merrill
Where: MARC - Smith Center, 1100 Marc Drive
Mosinee
Where: River Park, 1070 Armory Rd, Mosinee
Neillsville
Where: Clark County Fairgrounds
Rhinelander
Where: Hodag Park
Tomahawk
Where: Sara Park, other locations
Waupaca
Where: South Park
Wausau area
Fireworks from Wausau downtown airport.
Wisconsin Rapids
Where: Along the Wisconsin River on East Grand Ave
If you don't see your closest fireworks show, please email news@waow.com to be added to the list.