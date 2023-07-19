Where's Waldo event in Stevens Point takes place through July

STEVENS POINT, Wis. WAOW — Throughout the month of July the people of Stevens Point can participate in a real-life "Where's Waldo?"
Bound to Happen books is hosting the event and several downtown businesses are getting in on the fun by placing Waldo in their stores.
This is open to all people who head to a local business and pick up a passport that can be filled out by finding Waldo, but he is never in the same place twice. Then participants can take their passport and win a small prize for finding ten Waldos or be entered into a raffle for a larger prize by finding all twenty-two throughout Downtown Stevens Point.
On July 22, everyone can enjoy a party at the Central Wisconsin Children's Museum with Waldo themed games and fun.