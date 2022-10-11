White Lake charged with first degree reckless homicide after fatal hit-and-run

TOWN OF EVERGREEN, Wis. (WAOW) -- A White Lake Man is accused of killing a man riding a moped with his vehicle while intoxicated after crossing the centerline and smashing into the man in the town of Evergreen, according to a criminal complaint.
Cory H. Hansen, 30, faces first degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle hit-and-run resulting in death and threatening law enforcement after smashing into a man on a moped on June 29.
Hansen faces over 100 years in prison and over $200,000 fines. Hansen's next court date is Oct. 24 where he will have an adjourned initial appearance.
According to the complaint, the defendant had been traveling westbound, but tire tracks from Hansen's vehicle were on the eastbound side of the road where he struck the moped driver head-on.
The criminal report states: At approximately 9:45 p.m. deputies of the Langlade County Sheriff's Department responded to the report of a fire in the roadway on Wilson School Road in the Town of Evergreen. Firefighters called police as a man was possibly dead at the scene.
There was a moped burnt to the frame in the roadway with debris lying on the road. The man was laying "several yards" east of the moped with significant trauma to his head and face. Witnesses said they heard a slam and there was a trail of fluid leading down County Road P.
While officers were leaving the scene a man approached yelling "hands up, don't shoot". The man was Cory H. Hansen, 30. He stated he had been drinking, on drugs, driving and hit something with his vehicle. He said he saw a motorcycle but didn't say more.
Hansen said he was scared and didn't want to go to prison. When officers spoke with him his vision was slurred, his eyes were glossy and they could smell a strong odor of intoxicants. Hansen refused to submit to a breath test.
Hansen was placed under arrest and transported to Aspirus Hospital where he began yelling "Oh my God, I'm going to kill someone." He stated at the hospital they would find weed, cocaine and alcohol in his blood".
In the back of the squad vehicle, Hansen threatened the detectives multiple times and yelled obscenities.