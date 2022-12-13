White Lake's Girl's Basketball team cancels season due to lack of players

 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes,
spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet across the
region tonight into Wednesday. The mixed precipitation will turn to
all snow over much of northern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon and
evening, with periods of heavy snow expected Wednesday night. East
winds will also gust to 25 to 40 mph, which could combine with heavy
snow accumulations to cause tree and power line damage. Sporadic
power outages will be possible. Travel could become hazardous due to
the snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains on exact precipitation
type and amounts as temperatures will be near freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and
ice accumulations of a tenth to quarter of an inch. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed
precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze possible. Winds
could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
Noon CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice.
Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches. Roads, and especially bridges and
overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The strong
winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and
could cause sporadic power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.

&&

White Lake's Girl's Basketball team cancels season due to lack of players

  • Updated
  • 0
White Lake's Girl's Basketball team cancels season due to lack of players

WHITE LAKE, Wis. (WAOW) - White Lake's Girl's Basketball is cancelling their season after an injury left the team with not enough players for the court.

The team started off with only three players and had to recruit two others to make sure a season could happen.

One of those players was Kaileigh Koch to fill the fifth spot. During a practice about a week after their first game, Koch injured her knee, ending her season and the Lakers' season barely before it got started.

"During a scrimmage with the boys, she jumped up to block a ball and that kneecap, it just came out of place tearing the meniscus," said Laura Palmer, mother of Koch.

The injury would only put the Lakers at four players and the season was ultimately decided to not continue.

For Koch, she's getting an MRI to determine the full damage, but she was already nursing a partially torn meniscus from her softball camp.

"She's pretty emotional about it," said Palmer. "I think she feels like she let the girls down."

Koch had never played an organized game of basketball before this year, but was willing to join the team so they could have enough players to play a season.

After the injury, the players were left devastated.

"It was a very down moment for them," said Emily Kollmann, Athletic Director and Head Basketball Coach for Girl's basketball. "Now we don't have enough girls because nobody else is willing to do what she did for us."

Although it was a shock to the players, they understood that there was a possibility with so few players.

"It was a possibility whether it was an injury or an eligibility issue," said Kollmann. "There's always that possibility of maybe we'll miss a few games, maybe we won't have a season." 

In the meantime, the team will continue to practice to get ready for the next year. 

"The future is looking bright, but not right now. It just doesn't help us," said Kollmann. "I know next year we got I would say four to five eighth graders coming up that are going to be contributing members."

White Lake school officials said they're exploring all avenues to ensure a season next year, and may be considering a co-op between other schools.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

Tags

