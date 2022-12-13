White Lake's Girl's Basketball team cancels season due to lack of players

WHITE LAKE, Wis. (WAOW) - White Lake's Girl's Basketball is cancelling their season after an injury left the team with not enough players for the court.
The team started off with only three players and had to recruit two others to make sure a season could happen.
One of those players was Kaileigh Koch to fill the fifth spot. During a practice about a week after their first game, Koch injured her knee, ending her season and the Lakers' season barely before it got started.
"During a scrimmage with the boys, she jumped up to block a ball and that kneecap, it just came out of place tearing the meniscus," said Laura Palmer, mother of Koch.
The injury would only put the Lakers at four players and the season was ultimately decided to not continue.
For Koch, she's getting an MRI to determine the full damage, but she was already nursing a partially torn meniscus from her softball camp.
"She's pretty emotional about it," said Palmer. "I think she feels like she let the girls down."
Koch had never played an organized game of basketball before this year, but was willing to join the team so they could have enough players to play a season.
After the injury, the players were left devastated.
"It was a very down moment for them," said Emily Kollmann, Athletic Director and Head Basketball Coach for Girl's basketball. "Now we don't have enough girls because nobody else is willing to do what she did for us."
Although it was a shock to the players, they understood that there was a possibility with so few players.
"It was a possibility whether it was an injury or an eligibility issue," said Kollmann. "There's always that possibility of maybe we'll miss a few games, maybe we won't have a season."
In the meantime, the team will continue to practice to get ready for the next year.
"The future is looking bright, but not right now. It just doesn't help us," said Kollmann. "I know next year we got I would say four to five eighth graders coming up that are going to be contributing members."
White Lake school officials said they're exploring all avenues to ensure a season next year, and may be considering a co-op between other schools.