WI DNR votes to bring new State Forest to the Northwoods

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Northwoods will soon be home to a new state forest - aiming to use tens of thousands of acres of woodland.
Earlier today the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board discussed the importance of purchasing and conserving land throughout Wisconsin.
That includes the new Pelican River Forest Conservation Easement which will open just over 56,000 acres for those looking to enjoy the outdoor recreational activities our state has to offer.
The land was purchased for just over $15.5 million-- including $10 million from the federal Forest Legacy Grant.
The grant allocates funds to conserve land throughout the badger state.
Roughly 6,000 acres of the easement is riverfront, with the other 85% covered in wild Northwoods forest.
"The proposed 56,000 acre conservation easement will be the largest contiguous real estate accusation achieved or succeeded in putting into public access and conservation by the DNR in the state of Wisconsin," said Jim Lemke, the Real Estate Section Chief for the Wisconsin DNR.
Visitors will be able to hunt, fish, trap, and hike throughout areas of Rhinelander, Pelican Lake, and Monico.
The land isn't open to the public just yet, but they are expecting a layout and purchasing agreement within 90 days.