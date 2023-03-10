WIAA reinforces ref shortage tied to bad behavior from stands

(WSAU/WAOW) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) is reminding parents of the referee shortage and bad behavior from the stands is the top reason.
The release came on Thursday, as the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament tipped off and with sectionals underway in boys' basketball.
The WIAA joined the NFHS’ Bench Bad Behavior program. The Bad Behavior program provides schools with flyers and other materials designed to draw attention to the problem and encourage good sportsmanship at all high school events.
Those materials are part of a tool kit being made available to schools which also includes a new public service announcement and public address announcer scripts drawing attention to the issue, according to WSAU.
Schools can download the tool kit here.