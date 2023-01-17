Wildwood Zoo announces death of 'Smokey' the Timber Wolf

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - Officials at Marshfield's Wildwood Zoo have shared news that one of their senior male Timber wolves, Smokey, has died.
Smokey was called such because of his speckled grey-and-white coat.
The zoo says he was a favorite for visitors because he was often very social, and was usually the first to howl if emergency sirens passed by.
Zoo officials believe he died of a heart attack caused by old age, being nearly 12 years old.
Zoo staff say Timber (also known as Gray) wolves live around 6-10 years in the wild, and between 10-15 years in captivity.