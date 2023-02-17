Wildwood Zoo looking for summer interns

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The city of Marshfield is accepting applications for seasonal positions within the city.
The job listings are posted on their website, among them, assistant zookeeper and zoo intern at Wildwood Zoo.
Both jobs are recommended for those who are studying or have an interest in zoos or animal handling in the future.
"It really is a great chance to learn every aspect of either zookeeping or zoo management as well, so you have a chance to shadow our vet and participate in vet rounds, you get a chance to give tours and help with daily education talks," said Sarah Storandt, Zoo Manager.
Applications can be found on the city of Marshfield's website, and should be submitted by the end of the month.