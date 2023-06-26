 Skip to main content
Wildwood Zoo mountain goat, Ruby, dies

  Updated
  • 0
Ruby

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — A mountain goat at Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield passed away from a ruptured uterus after recently delivering a stillborn baby, the zoo announced Monday.

Ruby was a 4-year-old goat that was transferred to Wildwood Zoo in 2019 from Washington. 

According to a release from the City of Marshfield, Several weeks ago, Ruby required veterinary intervention to help her deliver a stillborn kid. After multiple follow up visits from the vet and daily treatments from the zookeepers, it was believed Ruby was fully recovered.

The news release also said:

"The results of her necropsy showed a ruptured uterus that was undetectable. The tear in the uterus had adhered itself to the omentum, a layer of tissue covering and protecting the internal organs. As she felt better and became more active, that temporary connection broke apart and the uterus ruptured. The loss of every animal is difficult but the unexpected passing of a young one is especially challenging. Ruby was a favorite here at the zoo with her sassy, social, and curious nature and will be greatly missed."

The zoo still has a young male mountain goat, Hemlock, who is doing well but is a bit unsettled. 

Wildwood Zoo staff is working with the Mountain Goat coordinator to determine the best course of action for Hemlock but the goal is to reunite him with a herd.

