Willow Springs Garden's haunted corn maze back for 21st year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The corn maze at Willow Springs Garden may seem like any other, but it's actually a scary adventure through a maze filled with surprises.
This is the 21st year Willow Springs Garden is conducting the Haunted Corn Maze.
They say they love having audience participation, and that there are scary surprises waiting for guests as they walk through the corn.
The owners say, it's a great, interactive way to celebrate Halloween.
"They can expect to be scared, they can expect to do a quest, expect to be thrilled, entertained and to do a lot of action," Peggy Griffin, owner of Willow Springs Gardens, said.
The maze takes about 40 minutes to complete.
They'll also have dancing, food and drinks in the round barn before and after completing the maze.
It is recommended for those age 10 and older, but it's ultimately up to parents to decide if it's too spooky for their kids.
The maze opens at 7 p.m. Thursday and runs through Saturday, with a special trick-or-treat maze and party for kids Sunday afternoon.